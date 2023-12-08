Encouraging entrepreneurship essential for women empowerment: Jimmy Shergill

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 7

Minister for Tourism & Cultural Affairs Anmol Gagan Mann and actor Jimmy Shergill inaugurated the 17th edition of PITEX here on Thursday. The popular trade and business expo held every year becomes a hub for direct business to business interaction and shopping for Amritsaris.

Jimmy Shergill, who was a special guest at the ceremony, released the brochure of the women wing of PHDCCI, “She Forum Amritsar chapter”.

In his address, Shergill said promoting women entrepreneurship was essential for women empowerment. “If women are self-reliant, the path of development of the country and the state will be easy. They are important contributors to the economic development of the country,” he said.

Launching the brochure related to the programmes and future plans of the women wing, he lauded efforts of all agencies to make women self-reliant. He said the role of women entrepreneurs in PITEX was commendable.

Bharti Sood, Regional Director of PHDCCI, while sharing the objective of the wing, said that it was formed by the Chamber on June 24 this year to provide a better platform to women entrepreneurs and their products. ‘Now, it is being gradually expanded. The convener of SHE Forum, Amritsar, Tina Agarwal, said various programmes had been drawn up by the forum to make women aware of the economic rights and legal as well as market aspects of doing business in India.

“At the same time, more women are joining the platform, where the focus would not only be on to become successful women entrepreneurs but also sell their products through fair and ethical platform.

