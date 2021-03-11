Encroachment razed from Amritsar's dhaba

Amritsar June 7
A team of the Municipal Town Planner (MTP) wing of the Municipal Corporation partially demolished an encroachment at Jogidar Dhaba near the railway station.
MTP officials claimed that the owner of Joginder Dhaba violated the building norms. A tandoor and cooking panel was set up outside the dhaba, which was demolished.
Meanwhile, dhaba owner Damanpreet Singh termed this action as a revenge for not fulfilling the demand of bribe. He said there were many shops around his that have encroached upon the government land, but due to non-payment of bribe, only his shop was demolished. While MC officials claimed that notices were served to the dhaba owner, he alleged that they demolished his dhaba without giving any notice.
Senior MC officials claimed that they had received complaints of illegal construction. Action was taken following these complaints. The officials refuted the allegations of bribe.
