Encroachments lead to traffic chaos in Amritsar

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 5

Rampant encroachments on roads are a bane in the holy city. It not only causes inconvenience to the people but is also a major reason for traffic chaos on the road.

Though the police authorities, civic officials and district administration initiate steps for making the road encroachment-free, unwanted intervention by politicians due to the compulsion of vote bank politics end up halting the drive.

Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh immediately after assuming the charge said that solving traffic mess was among his priorities and every step would be taken in this connection besides seeking technical help for the same.

The city police cleared the roads of encroachments from Rambagh and from near the Inter-State Bus Terminus area last week. They provided alternate space to the vendors for putting up their carts and ‘addas’ so that they were not left high and dry and could earn their livelihood.

However, a local MLA Jeevanjyot Kaur allowed them to put up their carts on the road near the bus stand area. This has not gone down well with the residents who were perturbed over the frequent traffic chaos on the road, especially near the bus stand due to rampant encroachments.

Anil Vinayak, ex-bank manager, pointed out that rampant encroachments on roads and footpaths are roadblocks in the smooth flow of city traffic. Even if the traffic cops tried to clear the illegal occupation of roads meant for vehicular traffic, it is the political interference right from the level of councillors to MLAs that is proving to be a hurdle in carrying out action against the violators.

“Traffic police and MC officials are mute spectator while the political leaders are playing petty politics and putting hurdles in the way of discharge of duties by officials,” he said.

“It is the public that is bearing the brunt of chaotic traffic situation in the holy city. Not a single day passes when the Putlighar Chowk area does not witness traffic jam. The entire area is heavily encroached upon by shopkeepers and vendors. Politician should be weary of commuters’ inconveniences,” said Jagdeep Singh, a Putlighar resident.

Jeevanjot Kaur said she had actually sought two days to solve the problem. “I have asked the police and MC authorities not to harass them. I have a meeting with the vendors and shopkeepers and would find out an amicable solution,” she said.