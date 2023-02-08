Encroachments on footpaths add to commuters’ trouble in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 7

Encroachments on footpaths are a common site in the city. These encroachments pose a threat to the lives of commuters, and also lead to traffic jams. The Majitha Road sticks out like a sore thumb, as the footpaths on the road are perpetually encroached upon by illegal kiosks and vends.

More than 60 permanent kiosks from the Ghala-Mala Chowk to the Guru Gobind Singh Chowk are spelling trouble for commuters. Thanks to the indifference of the MC, a temple and a tomb have been constructed on the footpath. A gurdwara committee encroached land for parking. The pedestrians on the Majitha Road are forced to walk in the middle of the road. While walking in the middle of vehicles, pedestrians not only risk their own lives, but also hinder the flow of traffic.

The Majitha Road is witnessing a high flow of traffic.

Due to the encroachments on footpaths, the pedestrians walk on road and often meet with accidents. Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Government Medical College, ESI Hospital, Sacred Heart and other schools and Government Polytechnic for Girls located on the Majitha Road but the authorities do not care.

Gurpreet Singh, a resident said, “Almost every inch of the road has been encroached upon.”

Pedestrians in peril as no respite from encroachments