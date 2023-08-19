Encroachments on Heritage Street, city markets removed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 18

The estate wing of the Municipal Corporation removed encroachments from Heritage Street and markets around the Golden Temple today. An MC team led by Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia visited the Heritage Street, market from Rama Nand Bagh to Jallianwala Bagh, Town Hall and market from Shani Mandir to Dharm Singh Market. In these areas, there were illegal encroachments on footpaths by the shopkeepers. The illegal encroachments were removed by teams of the Estate Department and the goods of illegal hawkers were confiscated.

Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said that a separate team has been formed to ensure that the Heritage Street is not encroached upon. Lakhs of devotees come daily to pay obeisance at the Darbar Sahib. Illegal encroachments on the Heritage Street lead to inconvenience to the visitors and create a wrong impression about the city. The goods seized by the MC will not be returned on any condition, he said, adding that legal action will be initiated against the occupants as per the provisions of the law.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Jallianwala Bagh Amritsar #Sikhs