Encroachments removed from Gol Bagh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 25

The estate wing of the municipal corporation (MC) removed illegal kiosks from the Gol Bagh area. On the directions of the Municipal Commissioner Sushant Bhatia, Secretary-cum-Estate Officer and a team checked encroachments in the area from Bhandari Bridge to Gol Bagh, railway station and Gobindgarh Fort here today.

Another team of the MC estate wing visited Hall Gate, Hall Bazaar and Heritage Street. Vends and kiosks on government land were removed from Purani Sabzi Mandi. Some persons had occupied government land without permission of the MC outside Gol Bagh railway station. The MC removed kiosks from the area with the help of a JCB machine. Some vends and carts were seized by the MC team. The goods were confiscated and deposited in the MC store. Estate officer appealed to residents to not illegally occupy roads outside the Gol Bagh railway station and near Gobindgarh Fort because a large number of tourists visit the city to pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib, Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath. He said encroachments disrupted the movement of traffic.

Bhatia said if any person was caught illegally occupying government land by keeping goods outside shop, an FIR would also be registered against him.

Inspectors Raj Kumar and Aman Kumar, junior assistant Arun Sehjapal and the municipal police force were deployed in the anti-encroachment drive today.