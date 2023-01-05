Endangered vulture falls prey to Chinese string

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 4

An endangered vulture (an endangered species) was killed after being injured by Chinese synthetic kite string here on Wednesday. It was found dead on the rooftop of a house on the Majitha road.

The house owner immediately called the animal lovers who informed the Forest Department and the veterinary hospital at Verka. However, a delay in the treatment due to late arrival of forest officials led to its death, rued Dr Rohan Mehra, president, Anti-Crime and Animal Protection Association.

Representatives of different NGOs involved in animal welfare today met Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh urging him to take stringent action against those involved in the illegal sale and purchase of the Chinese string.

Dr Mehra said as Lohri and Basant festivals were approaching, unscrupulous elements were involved in the sale of synthetic kite string which was not only proving dangerous for commuters but also killing birds. He said a large number of birds died after being injured due to Chinese string. They got entangled in these flexible and unbreakable strings and lost their lives.

The Police Commissioner assured that the police had already banned the use of the string and if anybody was found involved in the illegal act, he would be brought to book.

1 held with banned kite string

Divison B police have arrested a man, identified as Ishan of Khazana Gate, and confiscated five rolls of Chinese string along with Rs 45,000. The police said he was involved in the illegal sale of ‘gattu’ (rolls) of synthetic string. A case was registered against him.