Energy Swaraj Yatra reaches Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

Prof Chetan Singh Solanki, also known as “Solar Man of India”, who has undertaken the nationwide Energy Swaraj Yatra to raise awareness on clean energy and the urgency of reducing carbon-footprint before 2030, reached Amritsar on Friday as he visited the Global Group of Institutes as part of his yatra.

Addressing students and faculty on ways and means to limit the disastrous impact of global warming, Solanki said. “We have to limit the consumption and localise the production of energy to achieve the goal of Energy Swaraj or independence. Each person needs to minimise their energy consumption to at least one third to generate locally and to minimise by 1/3rd the use of energy so that we shift to solar energy with the passage of time.”

The professor stressed on acquiring energy literacy about the use of energy and reduce electricity consumption.