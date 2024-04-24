English Language Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: English Language Day was celebrated by the local Mamta Niketan School on Tuesday in which the student were apprised of the need to learn, read, write and listen to the English language to gain fluency. The students expressed their views on the need for English language at the international level as it is the man language in which work gets done. Gurcharan Kaur, principal of the school, in her address on the occasion, said as English is an international language, it is imperative to learn this. There was a spelling bee contest on the occasion to learn the technicality of English language. The principal said that if Punjabi is our mother tongue and Hindi our national language, then English is an international language and it is important to learn it.

Lecture on Environment, Health

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women hosted a lecture on the crucial intersection of Environment and Pulmonary Health, by Dr PS Grover, Director, MedicAid Hospital, as the resource person. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia introduced Dr Grover highlighting his prominence in the medical community. Dr Grover engaged the audience with his insightful discourse on pulmonary health and its intricate relationship with the environment. He discussed autoimmune disorders and illustrated concepts with real-life examples. He elucidated the role of key chemicals such as histamine, serotonin, and adrenaline in the context of hyper immunity, shedding light on the physiological mechanisms underlying allergic reactions and immune responses. The lecture provided attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the interplay between environmental factors and respiratory health, empowering them to make informed decisions for their well-being.

WORLD BOOK DAY

Students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, organised a special assembly on the occasion of World Book Day to accentuate the importance of reading and significance of books in our lives. Students delivered speeches, recited poems aimed at fostering a love for reading and promoting literacy among students. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi addressed the assembly by saying as advocates for literacy and education, our school believes in the transformative power of books in shaping young minds and building a brighter future. She further expressed that through the World Book Day celebration, we reaffirm our commitment to nurture a generation of avid readers and lifelong learners.

Students visited Verka Plant

Students of Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar, visited Verka Milk Plant, Amritsar, on an educational tour. Principal Dr HK Verma facilitated the successful conduct of this curricular tour in order to provide maximum practical exposure of organised dairy system to students. He said today is time of value addition of the livestock produce–milk, meat or egg and witnessing processing plant or products from a well tested and tried organization (Milkfed) serving the society for more than four decades, is a real time practical exposure said Dr Verma. This tour was headed by Dr SK Kotwal, Head Department of Livestock Products Technology, along with other faculty members from departments of Veterinary Public Health and Livestock Products Technology. The students were given orientation lecture by Quality Manager of the plant and his team explained the working of the plant. On the guided tour to various sections of plant, Quality Management team described the detailed milk processing from farm to table concept and adoption of international standards.

Earth Day celebrated

Woodstock Public School celebrated Earth Day with a compelling theme: "Planet vs Plastics." The event aimed to raise awareness about the environmental impact of plastic pollution and promote sustainable practices among students and staff. The festivities began with a speech by Principal Dr. Ancy, who emphasized the importance of protecting our planet for future generations. This was followed by a solo song performed by a student, highlighting the need to reduce plastic waste and preserve our environment. A thought-provoking act depicted the harmful effects of plastics on marine life and ecosystems, urging everyone to take action. A touching poem and a meaningful mime further emphasized the message of environmental conservation. The take away of the celebration was a lively street play, which engaged the audience and encouraged them to pledge to save the Earth. The event concluded with a pledge-taking ceremony, led by Chairperson Dr. Satinderjit Nijjar, where students and staff vowed to make sustainable choices and protect our planet.

NCC cadets receive scholarships

Students of Bhavans SL Public School, Cadet Harshita and Cadet Rakshita Tuli received Rs 6000 CW scholarship from Brigadier KS Bawa, Group Commander, NCC HQ Amritsar. The two cadets; Cadet Harshita and Cadet Rakshita Tuli, of 1Pb Girls Bn NCC7 Amritsar, have been part of several initiatives by NCC unit of the school. Principal Dr Anita Bhalla congratulated students on this achievement.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran