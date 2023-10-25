Enrol for Ayushman Card to get Rs 1 lakh cash award

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 24

With an objective to increase enrolment under the Ayushman Bharat Sehat Bima Yojana, the state government has announced a draw of lots for beneficiaries of the scheme. The beneficiaries, who enrolled for the scheme from November 16 to December 4, are eligible for the draw.

The first winner would get a cash award of Rs 1 lakh. Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said a total of 10 beneficiaries would be given cash awards. The second prize would be of Rs 50,000, third of Rs 25,000, fourth of Rs 10,000, fifth of Rs 8,000 and sixth to 10 prizes would be of Rs 5,000 each.

