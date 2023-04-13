Enrolment drive for pre-primary classes kicks off

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 12

On the directions of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the District Education Department launched a two-day enrolment drive for primary classes today.

The drive has been started with an aim of increasing enrolment in primary schools by 10 percent. Door-to-door registration drives, ‘Bal Sabhas’ and interactive sessions with panchayats will be held to achieve the target of increasing enrolment by 10 percent.