Enrolment drive for pre-primary classes kicks off

Amritsar, April 12
On the directions of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the District Education Department launched a two-day enrolment drive for primary classes today.
The drive has been started with an aim of increasing enrolment in primary schools by 10 percent. Door-to-door registration drives, ‘Bal Sabhas’ and interactive sessions with panchayats will be held to achieve the target of increasing enrolment by 10 percent.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...