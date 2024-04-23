Ensure lifting of procured wheat in 72 hours: DC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

With wheat harvesting picking up pace, the district administration has instructed the Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure lifting of stocks from markets within 72 hours of purchase.

The instructions have been issued to avoid shortage of space for unloading of fresh produce arriving from fields.

Meanwhile grain markets in the district witnessed an arrival of 26,377 MT wheat on Monday. With this the total arrival in the district has increased to 41,921 MT.

The government agencies procured a total of 17,777 MT, while the private buyers purchased 1,117 MT on Monday. Of the total procurement of 28,039 MT till date, government agencies have procured a total of 26,208 MT and private traders 1,831 MT.

While visiting the grain market at Jandiala Guru along with SSP Rural Satinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner Ghansham Thori said with increase in wheat harvesting, arrival of the crop at grain markets has increased. He said in next few days, the daily arrival would cross 50,000 MT, and as such it was important that the procured stocks are lifted from the mandis in time.

The DC said procurement agencies have also been directed to disburse the amount for the procured crop with 48 hours of purchase. He said the farmers should not worry as the government was committed to procure each and every grain of wheat.

Thori said to ensure hassle free procurement and lifting of the crop, the district administration has appointed senior officials as nodal officers for the grain markets.

He said each senior official has been appointed as nodal officer of one market and they would responsible for smooth procurement in the mandi.

