Ensure thalassemia test in first trimester of pregnancy, says DC

Amritsar, August 26
While reviewing the working of the health services, Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar has asked the health officials to ensure that every pregnant woman is tested for thalassemia during the first trimester of the pregnancy. The DC also released a poster to create awareness about the medical condition.
The DC also directed the health officials to ensure that all private drug de-addiction centres in the district were inspected regularly. He asked for a review of the working of these private centres every three months.
Talwar issued instructions for beautification of rehabilitation centres run by the Health Department for the addiction patients. The meeting was attended by Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar, Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinderpal Kaur, District Health Officer Dr Jaspal Singh, District Immunization Officer Dr Raghav Gupta, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Jaspreet Sharma, District Epidemiologist Dr Harjot Kaur, Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Gurmit Kaur and others. — TNS
‘Review de-addiction centres’ working’
