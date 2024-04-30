Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 29

Senior government officials led by Special Principal Secretary Kamal Kishiore Yadav on Monday visited different grain markets of the district and reviewed the progress of procurement and lifting of wheat.

On the occasion, Yadav asked the district administration to ensure timely lifting of procured grains from the market. Taking note of the huge stocks of wheat grains lying in the market, he asked the district officials to hold a meeting with the contractors to do away with the shortage of transport vehicles and manpower.

Of the nearly 3.48 lakh metric tonnes of wheat procured in the district, around 1.25 lakh MT has been lifted so far. The remaining 2.23 lakh MT procured grains are still lying in the markets. Most of the procured stocks are lying under in the open, rendering it vulnerable to weather vagaries.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori informed Yadav that senior administration officials have been appointed as nodal officers at the grain markets to ensure hassle-free procurement and lifting. Yadav suggested that officials can also been deputed at godowns to ensure that vehicles are unloaded on time as these are again required for transportation of wheat from the markets.

Meanwhile, with the arrival of 45,515 MT of wheat on Monday, the total arrival in the district has reached 3.56 lakh MT. Of the total 3.48 lakh MT wheat procured so far, government agencies have procured 3.17 lakh metric tonnes and private traders purchased 30,997 MT. District Mandi Board officials stated that only 7,908 metric tonnes of wheat is lying unsold as it has moisture content more than the permissible limit.

The officials, however, said the problem of more moisture content has been solved to a great extent as at present maximum produce coming to the markets has moisture content in the permissible limits.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.