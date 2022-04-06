Ensuring transparent administration top priority, says new Amritsar DC Harpreet Singh Sudan

New Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar Harpreet Singh Sudan pays obeisance at the Golden Temple with his family members on Tuesday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

Harpreet Singh Sudan, a 2013-batch IAS officer, on Tuesday assumed charge as the 175th Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar. He was earlier posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Sri Muktsar Sahib. Outgoing DC Gurpreet Singh Khaira, who has been transferred to Sri Muktsar Sahib, welcomed Sudan with a bouquet of flowers.

Sudan made news when he enrolled his son in a government primary school while serving in Muktsar Sahib. On another occasion, reportedly while serving as DC Muktsar, he joined the protesting employees of the DC office in March this year, surprising the protesters as well.

Later, he met a delegation of employees to listen to their demands. He has also served as the ADC (general) Hoshiarpur. “Giving a clean and tidy administration will be my first priority,” Sudan said in a brief meeting on the occasion. He said he would try to take forward projects that need immediate completion. He said he would try to become an accessible administrator, “I will try to give time to meet people on a daily basis,” he shared.

Before assuming the charge, he visited the Golden Temple along with his mother Gurmeet Kaur, father Jaspal Singh and other family members. His family members were also honoured with a siropa by officials at the Golden Temple.

Khaira credited for reviving administrative buildings

Outgoing DC Gurpreet Singh Khaira (right) welcomes new DC Harpreet Singh Sudan in Amritsar on Tuesday.

Gurpreet Singh Khaira, who had been the Deputy Commissioner in Amritsar for almost two and a half years, left for Muktsar on Tuesday after the transfer and seated the new Deputy Commissioner in his presence. He met with a team of officials he had worked with during his tenure and shared some memories from work. He said in the recent Assembly elections, it was his norm to work as District Electoral Officer till late at night. He was praised for his efficient handling of the Assembly elections as there was no untoward incident reported from 11 constituencies. When Khaira took over as the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar in July 2020, the condition of government buildings, including Lok Nirman Bhawan, Circuit House, Bachat Bhawan, etc, was not very good. Khaira was also credited with carrying out development and revival works on some of these buildings. He also got funds for the District Administrative Complex approved and completed the project in time. In addition, the Bachat Bhawan, which was dying, was repaired and revived. The Lok Nirman Bhawan, which had uninhabitable rooms, was also built to accommodate the guests. He also got the building of the Rayya canal rest house repaired, which was on the verge of collapse.

Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi today; BJP braces up

Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo to hold roadshow in Mandi; BJP braces up

The AAP supremo will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Ma...

Sri Lanka president revokes emergency order, govt in disarray as economic crisis deepens

Sri Lanka president revokes emergency order, govt in disarray as economic crisis deepens

Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant

Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant

She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...

Karnal: Body of missing 4-year-old found on neighbour terrace; boy was suspected to be kidnapped by beggar

Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found on neighbour's terrace

A woman noticed the body on her terrace at around 5 am when ...

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 10

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 10

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre

