Ensuring transparent administration top priority, says new Amritsar DC Harpreet Singh Sudan

Amritsar, April 5

Harpreet Singh Sudan, a 2013-batch IAS officer, on Tuesday assumed charge as the 175th Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar. He was earlier posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Sri Muktsar Sahib. Outgoing DC Gurpreet Singh Khaira, who has been transferred to Sri Muktsar Sahib, welcomed Sudan with a bouquet of flowers.

Sudan made news when he enrolled his son in a government primary school while serving in Muktsar Sahib. On another occasion, reportedly while serving as DC Muktsar, he joined the protesting employees of the DC office in March this year, surprising the protesters as well.

Later, he met a delegation of employees to listen to their demands. He has also served as the ADC (general) Hoshiarpur. “Giving a clean and tidy administration will be my first priority,” Sudan said in a brief meeting on the occasion. He said he would try to take forward projects that need immediate completion. He said he would try to become an accessible administrator, “I will try to give time to meet people on a daily basis,” he shared.

Before assuming the charge, he visited the Golden Temple along with his mother Gurmeet Kaur, father Jaspal Singh and other family members. His family members were also honoured with a siropa by officials at the Golden Temple.

Khaira credited for reviving administrative buildings

Gurpreet Singh Khaira, who had been the Deputy Commissioner in Amritsar for almost two and a half years, left for Muktsar on Tuesday after the transfer and seated the new Deputy Commissioner in his presence. He met with a team of officials he had worked with during his tenure and shared some memories from work. He said in the recent Assembly elections, it was his norm to work as District Electoral Officer till late at night. He was praised for his efficient handling of the Assembly elections as there was no untoward incident reported from 11 constituencies. When Khaira took over as the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar in July 2020, the condition of government buildings, including Lok Nirman Bhawan, Circuit House, Bachat Bhawan, etc, was not very good. Khaira was also credited with carrying out development and revival works on some of these buildings. He also got funds for the District Administrative Complex approved and completed the project in time. In addition, the Bachat Bhawan, which was dying, was repaired and revived. The Lok Nirman Bhawan, which had uninhabitable rooms, was also built to accommodate the guests. He also got the building of the Rayya canal rest house repaired, which was on the verge of collapse.