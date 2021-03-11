ENT specialists attend live surgical conference in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 30

Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences organised an International Live Surgical Conference, ENT Enclave here on Saturday. Dr Arun Banik, Director National Centre for Disability Studies, New Delhi was the chief guest on this occasion.

The event was attended by over 300 ENT doctors from all over the country who had a chance to watch live surgeries demonstrated by the renowned Otolaryngologists from across the World.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Arun Banik said, it was matter of honour and privilege to be part of this International Conclave”. He added that the field of Otolaryngology is evolving every year and therefore it is important to be updated with the advances, so that the best quality care can be given to patients and such platforms are essential to train the next generation of surgeons.

During the event Dr Satya Prakash Dubey, Director, Divya Advanced ENT Clinic, Bhopal conducted three Cochlear Implants surgeries. Dr Satish Jain, Director, Jain Hospital, Jaipur conducted six Skull Base surgeries. Dr Robert Vincent, Professor, Causse Ear Clinic was an international faculty from France and operated five patients with conductive deafness. Dr Ramandeep Virk, Professor, PGI conducted two Laser Cancer surgeries and Dr Hetal M Patel, HOD, KEM Medical College, Mumbai conducted four Ossiculoplasty surgeries.