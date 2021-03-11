Environmentalist PS Bhatti draws attention to sale of ‘khaini’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 21

Noted environmentalist PS Bhatti has appealed to the government to check the sale and usage of “khaini”, a kind of habit-forming substance, being sold at cigarette vends.

The cheap substance containing tobacco and some other ingredients is very popular among lower economic groups. Besides, the product is sold in plastic pouches and after consuming it, the packs are often thrown on ground.

Bhatti said, “A test of the product must be got done by the government so that people can be educated about the ill-effects of the product.” He said the product was very popular among workers from eastern states and is also getting popular among local labour.

Sachets of “khaini” are easily available at all paan shops and kiosks. Bhatti said if the government can at least ensure that the product was sold in paper packing and not plastic one, the problem of plastic waste would be checked to some extent. Hundreds of tobacco vends sell the product and the amount of plastic waste created it was enormous.

#Environment