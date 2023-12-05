Envoys from five countries to take part in PITEX

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 4

To attract tourists from the region to their countries, ambassadors of five nations would take part in the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), which is to kick off from December 7.

A large number of locals in general and residents of the Majha region travel abroad for sightseeing and holding destination weddings every year.

Ambassadors of five countries, including Nilesh Roneet Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission, Fiji High Commission, Ackap Askar Beshimov, Ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic, Md Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Khurshidbek Samiev, Trade-Economic Counsellor, Uzbekistan, and Bona Kusuma, Trade Attache, Indonesia, confirmed their participation in the fair.

This edition of the PITEX would have more global colour as exhibits from foreign countries including Afghanistan, Egypt, Iran, Pakistan, Thailand and Turkey would be on display. From across the country, states like Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and UT Ladakh would showcase their products.

Various public sector units (PSUs) from Punjab like Markfed, Milkfed, PEDA, Amritsar Development Authority, Punjab Khadi and Village Industries Corporation, Punjab Tourism, Punjab Agro Industry Corporation and Punjab Small Industry and Export Corporation would also take part in the fair.

RS Sachdeva, Chair of Punjab state chapter, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said this would be a two-way opportunity as local stakeholders would interact with them to bring tourists from their countries.

