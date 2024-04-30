EPFO launches new scheme to resolve employee grievances

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 29

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled over 6,100 cases in April out of which 1,528 were settled in the last three days.

This was informed by Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Lokendra Singh during the launch of ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ programme here today. The initiative was taken to address the grievances of the employees in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Batala and Pathankot districts.

In a statement issued here today, Lokendra Singh said that these camps were held at Novelty Hyundai, GT road in Amritsar, Rai Hospital, Sarhali Road near ITI Patti in Tarn Taran, Baring Union Christian College, Batala and M/s Bhalai Motors, Dhangu Road, Pathankot.

He said all the stakeholders including employers, employees and pensioners attended the programme for redressing grievances. He pointed out that the EPFO moved away from a pure grievance redressal centred approach to a more broad-based and participatory approach through ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ programme.

Nodal officers today distributed PPOs to the new pension holders during the camps where they also discussed various issues related to final EPF withdrawals, transfer of EPF accounts, filing complaints and prevention of fraud etc.

Apart from this, pensions were also paid to 66 new pension holders.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.