Essay and quiz competition conducted

Tribune News Service

School of Eminence

Amritsar: A district-level essay and quiz competition was conducted at the School of Eminence, Mall Road, under Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme to increase voter participation in elections. Top students at the block level participated in the competition. School principal Mandeep Kaur said every section of society has an important role in making the election process successful. She said that voting is the constitutional right of every citizen and the voter awareness campaign being conducted by the administration to register new voters is seeing encouraging results. In the essay competition, Palak Kumari won the first place and was followed by Vijay Kumar and Ashmeet Kaur. In the quiz competition, the team of Kratika and Kanan won the first position while Arjun Singh and Vanshpreet Singh finished second.

Guru Nanak Dev University

School of Punjabi Studies of Guru Nanak Dev University, in collaboration with Akhar Sahitya Academy, organised a panel discussion "Chaali Din", a book by Dr Gurpreet Singh Dhugga. Dr Palwinder Singh, in-charge (examinations), was the chief guest. He emphasised the imperative need to reconnect the youth with literature for the elevation of the Punjabi language. The event, led by Dr Manjinder Singh, Head of Punjabi Studies School, saw the distinguished presence of renowned literary personality Dr Manmohan Singh as the main speaker. He shed light on the depth and artistry of the narrative of "Chaali Din". He delineated the artistic encapsulation of key narrative elements in the book, urging a nuanced understanding of the distinction between authorship, narration, and character portrayal before deep-diving into the book's narrative. Dr Manjinder Singh acknowledged the author's extensive research and drew parallels between "Chaali Din" and eminent literary works such as Khalil Gibran's The Prophet and Nagsain's Milind Pasharan.

DAV Collegiate School

DAV Collegiate School awarded exceptional students of classes XI and XII and exhorted them to work hard and contribute to society. VN Sharma and Kamlesh Sharma were the chief guests. Principal Amardeep Gupta presented the progress report of the institution. VN Sharma urged the students to make the best use of the latest technology as today's students have every resource available. Former Principal ML Aeri urged the students to 'smart work' instead of 'hard work'. Principal Gupta exhorted the students to excel in their chosen fields by the dint of assiduous efforts.