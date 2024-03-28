Establish Punjabi language through AI globally: Experts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

With the aim of understanding the importance of language in development, existence and innovation in technology, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) recently organised the first conference on Indian language titled ‘Saddi Maa Boli Punjabi—-Artificial Intelligence & Punjabi’. The event was held in the Sri Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium located in the main campus of the university. Noted educationist Prof Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, was the chief guest. Punjabi language scholar Dr Amarjit Singh Grewal, former faculty, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, was the guest of honour.

Educationist Dr CP Kamboj from Punjabi University, Patiala, and IKGPTU’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Susheel Mittal also addressed the conference. Prof Mittal said in his address that it was a matter of pride that Punjabi language was being recognised at the global level. Registrar Dr SK Misra said that artificial intelligence was available in many languages, but not in Punjabi. Prof Bedi said that Asian countries are showing great awareness towards different languages, especially the developing countries. “They are making great efforts to strengthen their roots and connect with culture through languages. Twenty four Indian languages are recognised in the Indian Constitution and these languages have been given the status of national languages. The structure of Punjabi languages cannot be understood without knowing the journey of Sanskrit. Eighteen languages of the country are derived from Sanskrit. Indian culture cannot be understood without Sanskrit. The ‘Luv-Kush Kand’ was written by Valmiki after coming to Amritsar in Punjab, which is a matter of pride for us,” he said.

The first academic session was chaired by Dr Amarjit Singh Grewal, who stated that Google has launched a language software on its artificial intelligence platform, which supports nine languages, such as Hindi, Bangla, Urdu, Marathi and all languages of South India but not Punjabi.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Artificial Intelligence AI