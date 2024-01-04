ETO distributes Rs 1.03 crore grant to panchayats

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 3

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Wednesday distributed cheques for 1.03 crore from his discretionary fund to the panchayats of 20 villages in Jandiala and Tarsikka blocks of Jandiala Guru assembly constituency. He said with this grant, the panchayats can carry out repair work on streets, drains, ponds and fairs in their villages.

He announced that all villages of the Jandiala Guru constituency would soon be provided funds for development works. He said there would be no deficiency in the development of villages. He announced that sports stadiums would be built in each village and sports kits be provided.

