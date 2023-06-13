ETO gives away sports kits, cash awards to players in rural area

Amritsar, June 12
With a view to promoting sports, Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Monday distributed abound 250 kits to players of different schools in Khalchian zone near here.
Addressing the summer coaching camp of children’s sports at the village sports ground, ETO said the government was also distributing cash prizes to encourage sports persons. He said the objective of the state government was to restore the lost glory of the state in the field of sports. Sports persons who had excelled were therefore being rewarded, he said.
