ETO lays foundation stone for widening Asr-Mehta link road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 16

Power and Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO today inaugurated the road widening work at Mehta village. The link road would be widened from 10 feet to 18 feet. A building of the market committee office would also be built at Mehta village.

Talking to mediapersons here on Sunday, the minister said as per instructions from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the government would widen link all roads up to 18 feet.

The Mehta village link road is 1 km long. An amount of Rs 50 lakh would be spent on its widening work. The minister said after completion of work, commuting would become easier for residents of Mehta, Udonangal, Nangli and Khabe Rajputa villages.

He said interlocking tiles would be installed in the market along with Mehta railway station so that the rainwater does not damage road. He instructed officials to pay special attention to the quality of civil work. The minister also laid the foundation stone of Mehta village market committee building. He said at present, the market committee office was functioning from a rented building. He said the work would be completed in six months.

