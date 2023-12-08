ETO lays stones of 2 road projects

Amritsar, December 7
Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO laid the foundation stones of two road projects in Ajnala area here on Thursday. The projects would be completed at a cost of Rs 65 crore.
The first road connects Ajnala and Ramdas through Fatehgarh Churrian and the second road connects Jagdev Kalan village with Loharka and Amritsar.
Speaking on the occasion, ETO said the Ajnala-Ramdas road, which is a 35-km stretch, would be built at a cost of Rs 41 crore. He added that the project would be completed in a time-bound manner in the next 11 months.
