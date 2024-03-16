ETO lays stones of development works in 17 Jandiala villages

Amritsar, March 15
With a view to improving infrastructure in villages, Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO laid the foundation stone of development works worth over Rs 1 crore in 17 villages of the Jandiala constituency near here on Friday.
He inaugurated the works of streets and drains at Taragarh village, and about Rs 10 lakh will be spent on the works. He also distributed sports kits at Dhirekot village.
During his visit, the minister also visited Devidas Pur, Wadala Johal, Raipur Kalan, Kot Khaira, Rumana Chak, Kot Hayat, Jalal, Kuhatwind, Daburji, Buttar Khurd, Dhardio, Sardara, Shaheed Malkit Singh Nagar and Miharbanpura villages. Water drainage, parks, water supply sanitation, solar lights, open gyms were also inaugurated. He said about Rs 90 lakh will be spent on these works.
He said his government was providing free electricity, employment to youth, ration from door to door, free travel in buses and health care to people near their homes. Aam Aadmi Clinics have been opened to provide healthcare to people.
