ETO reviews preparations for mela

Amritsar, August 27
Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO held a meeting with the MLAs and party workers to review the preparations for the state-level event to be held on the occasion of Rakhar Punya at the historic Baba Bakala Sahib.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the state-level event would be held on August 31 at the Government ITI in which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would also participate.
ETO said many Cabinet Ministers and MLAs would attend the function. He said arrangements for the event had already started and all roads leading to the historical place were being repaired.
He said in view of the huge footfall of devotees during the event, arrangements for parking, medical assistance and clean drinking water were also being made.
MLAs Dalbir Singh Tong, Jeevanjot Kaur, Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Sarwan Singh Dhun and others were also present at the meeting.
