EV charging stations to be set up at 18 places in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 8

Project in-charge and Joint Municipal Commissioner Hardeep Singh today said that an agreement to install EV charging stations in Amritsar was signed between Adani, TotalEnergies and Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL).

The RAAHI project is in full swing. Drivers of old diesel autos are visiting dealers to book e-autos of their choice to avail Rs 1.40 lakh cash subsidy before December 31 along with benefits of other social welfare schemes of the government. Hardeep Singh, Joint Municipal Commissioner

He said now, it would be possible to meet the demand of e-auto drivers for fuel within a short period. “The company will install EV charging stations at 18 prime sites of the municipal corporation for which necessary formalities have been completed. The required NOCs from various departments have been obtained,” he said. “These EV charging stations will offer charging of a vehicle at a nominal rate. After the installation of 18 EV charging stations, more sites will be selected and leased out in important parts of the city,” he added.

The Joint Municipal Commissioner said the RAAHI project was in full swing with drivers of old diesel autos visiting dealers to book e-autos of their choice to avail the benefit of Rs 1.40 lakh cash subsidy before December 31 along with benefits of other social welfare schemes of the government. The auto companies were also extending heavy discounts on the purchase of e-autos.

Hardeep Singh appealed to drivers of old diesel auto-rickshaws to immediately book their choice of e-autos.

