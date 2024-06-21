Event focuses on women’s empowerment through yoga

Amritsar, June 20
The Amritsar chapter of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) organised a yoga event to commemorate the International Yoga Day. The event focused on the theme, ‘Yoga for Women Empowerment’ and highlighted the essential connection between mind and body wellness.
Supporting a holistic approach to women’s empowerment through yoga, the event included various activities designed to enhance physical health and mental well-being, embodying the true spirit of yoga. The speakers for the event included Dr Mohit Dayal Gupta, a renowned cardiologist at GB Pant Hospital, New Delhi, and a TEDx speaker. His pioneering work in artificial intelligence (AI) research and meditation has fostered a collaborative approach between science and spirituality towards heart health.
The other speakers were BK Sunita, a Rajyoga teacher, who stressed on spiritual well-being and mental growth being two aspects of a healthy lifestyle. The session was moderated by Mona Singh, a yoga expert and senior vice-chairperson of FICCI FLO.
Dr Gupta’s talk emphasised the transformative power of yoga and meditation, particularly in enhancing heart health and overall well-being. This was followed by a session with Dr Pooja Bhandari, a renowned yoga therapist with over 25 years of experience in sports medicine, physiotherapy and yoga.
“Yoga is not just a practice but a way of life that empowers women by fostering physical health, mental clarity and spiritual growth. Through this event, we aim to inspire women to embrace yoga as a tool for personal empowerment and holistic development. Our collaboration with these spiritual and wellness experts signifies the unity of purpose in promoting wellness and empowering women in all spheres of life,” said Dr Simarpreet Sandhu, Chairperson, FLO Amritsar Chapter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release
ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind...
PM Modi leads 10th International Yoga Day celebrations from Srinagar
Says world sees yoga as powerful agent for global good
Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery
PM Meloni calls Singh's death an ‘inhuman act’ and a ‘barbar...