Event focuses on women’s empowerment through yoga

Amritsar, June 20

The Amritsar chapter of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) organised a yoga event to commemorate the International Yoga Day. The event focused on the theme, ‘Yoga for Women Empowerment’ and highlighted the essential connection between mind and body wellness.

Supporting a holistic approach to women’s empowerment through yoga, the event included various activities designed to enhance physical health and mental well-being, embodying the true spirit of yoga. The speakers for the event included Dr Mohit Dayal Gupta, a renowned cardiologist at GB Pant Hospital, New Delhi, and a TEDx speaker. His pioneering work in artificial intelligence (AI) research and meditation has fostered a collaborative approach between science and spirituality towards heart health.

The other speakers were BK Sunita, a Rajyoga teacher, who stressed on spiritual well-being and mental growth being two aspects of a healthy lifestyle. The session was moderated by Mona Singh, a yoga expert and senior vice-chairperson of FICCI FLO.

Dr Gupta’s talk emphasised the transformative power of yoga and meditation, particularly in enhancing heart health and overall well-being. This was followed by a session with Dr Pooja Bhandari, a renowned yoga therapist with over 25 years of experience in sports medicine, physiotherapy and yoga.

“Yoga is not just a practice but a way of life that empowers women by fostering physical health, mental clarity and spiritual growth. Through this event, we aim to inspire women to embrace yoga as a tool for personal empowerment and holistic development. Our collaboration with these spiritual and wellness experts signifies the unity of purpose in promoting wellness and empowering women in all spheres of life,” said Dr Simarpreet Sandhu, Chairperson, FLO Amritsar Chapter.

