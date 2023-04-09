 Event on role of Sikhs in World Wars : The Tribune India

Event on role of Sikhs in World Wars

A seminar on the role of Sikh soldiers in the World Wars under way at Khalsa College of Education on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The participation and role of Sikhs in the World Wars was lauded during a seminar on ‘Role of Sikhs in World Wars’, organised at Khalsa College of Education, Amritsar. Dr. Dominiek Dendooven, a researcher and historian from Belgium, who was the resource person, said in his keynote address that martial soldiers played an exemplary role to protect democracy and civilization in Europe during the wars. He said most of the countries in Europe today owe their freedom to the brave soldiers from India in general and Punjab in particular. He pointed how the people in Belgium and Holland remember the role of the Sikhs in the world wars and they are indebted to them for their freedom. Historian Bhupinder Singh Holland, who has written two books on Role of Sikhs in World Wars said that though Sikhs were the miniscule of India's population then even then their participation in the wars was up to 25 per cent. He said the world is now recognizing the unsung heroes, who sacrificed their lives to protect democracy and human rights in foreign lands.The delegates were welcomed earlier by Principal Dr. Harpreet Kaur on their arrival at the campus. Harpreet Singh Bhatti, grandson of such a brave soldier from Gurdaspur, gave the example of his own family and how they have protected and saved the relics and honour given to their family by the British

DAV College student 2nd in university

Mandeep Kaur of DAV College Amritsar has brought laurels to the institution by securing second position in M Sc Chemistry. She has secured 367 marks out 450 in her first examination. This information was shared by the Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. Dr. Gupta, while expressing happiness over the success of the Mandeep, said that the Chemistry Department of the college is an important department which is doing its best for the students. He congratulated to the hardworking student and faculty members. Dr Anita Mahajan, Head of Chemistry Department, said that the students are securing merit positions due to their hard work and our dedicated staff. She said that the college is not excelling in chemistry but is doing a great job in placement too. Dr J J Mahindroo, Prof Ravi Sharma and Prof Rajesh Mittu also congratulated Mandeep and wished her best of luck for future endeavours.

Architecture Dept lifts overall trophy

The Architecture Department of GNDU won the Inter-Departmental Cultural Festival Jashan – 2023 as it conlcuded here. The School of Social Science and Department of Computer Engineering & Technology stood second and Mass Communication Department remained third in these competitions. Puru Sahdev of Law Department was adjudged Gabru Jashan – 2023 and Snehael Goel of Architecture Department was declared Mutiar Jashan -2023.

Session at Khalsa College for Women

Khalsa College for Women in collaboration with PhD Chamber, IP Facilitation Center Amritsar and MSMEDF-Ludhiana, with the support of the Ministry, Government of India, held an IPA session under 'Yatra Series-2023'. College Principal Surinder Kaur said the purpose of this programme was to help the participants in providing a deep understanding of patent information and resources, so that they could leverage it for commercial success. He said that industry-academia linkages are important for the growth of India's economy and ensure that the country's workforce is equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to compete in the global market. P. H. D. C. C. I. Convenor of Amritsar zone, Jaideep Singh, Dr. B. S. Sooch, Head, Department of Biotechnology, Punjabi University, Patiala and Dr. Usha Rao, Assistant Controller of Patents and Design Patent Office, New Delhi also attended. They shed light on the necessary rights related to trade marks, copy rights, patents and industrial designs. More than 100 industry members and start- ups participated in this event.

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Christians protest disruption by ‘Nihangs’ during Friday procession

Alleging sand, liquor mafia still calling shots, Navjot Singh Sidhu challenges Punjab CM to debate

Now, driving on BRTS corridor to invite FIR, says Amritsar DCP PS Bhandal

Lung billboard set up in Amritsar to highlight harmful effects of air pollution

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over ~8L stamp duty deficit

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over Rs 8L stamp duty deficit

Patients’ patience tested at city’s lone CGHS wellness centre in Sector 45

Chandigarh mulls setting up centre to monitor power grid operations

Leopard hit by car at Dera Bassi, dies

Two boys among 5 arrested for carrying knives

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

1,700 convicts, undertrials return to Delhi jails after apex court’s order

Four held on charge of robbing bus passengers

Out on parole, man kills girlfriend

Man held for sexual assault on minor

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: SAD to field candidate with BSP support, says Sukhbir Badal

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: SAD to field candidate with BSP support, says Sukhbir Badal

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Wheat on 2.7L hectares in Jalandhar, Ludhiana hit

Students thrash teacher for not allowing phone in class in Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: To influence voters, Pentecostal churches go the dera way

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

STF arrests three with 2.88 kg of heroin worth Rs 14.5 crore

Infant feared drowned in nullah

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Biker killed in road accident

Mohindra College fails to comply with ICAR norms, loses course

