Event on supportive care for patients

Amritsar, October 17
Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences organised an event to mark World Hospice and Palliative Care Day (October 14) at the rural health and training centre. Speaking on the occasion, health experts said that palliative care should reach common people and communities through primary and community health centres.
Dr Manisha Chawla said that there is a huge demand for palliative care in India, but there is less accessibility due to lack of awareness and failure to reach communities. Dr Pooja Sadana, Dr Paramjot Bindra, Dr Cheenam Bhatia and Dr Mohita Gupta also spoke on various aspects of palliative care on the occasion.
