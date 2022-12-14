Event to raise awareness on health schemes in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 13

The District Health Department organised an event to create awareness about the health schemes by observing Universal Health Coverage Day. The event was attended by the senior officials of the department along with senior medical officers, medical officers and other employees from the district. Speaking on the occasion Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said various health schemes, especially Ayushman Bharat Sehat Bima Yojna, are an effort in the direction of providing affordable medical care to each and every citizen.