Events to celebrate Bhagat Puran Singh’s 120th birth anniversary end

Amritsar, June 4

The All India Pingalwara Charitable Society on Tuesday released books of various literary persons to mark the 120th birth anniversary of Bhagat Puran Singh, founder of the society.

Today was the third day of the birthday celebrations of Bhagat Puran Singh. Speaking on the occasion, various speakers exhorted the people to work for a clean and green environment, besides serving humanity.

They said Bhagat Puran Singh throughout his life raised his voice against the rising pollution levels and asked the people to take steps to save the environment. They talked about environmental changes, including global warming.

The society released three books by former Punjabi Tribune editor Dr Savrajbir and a souvenir of Pingalwara.

Dr Inderjit Kaur, president of the society, shared the movements which she spent with Bhagat Puran Singh.

