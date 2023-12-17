Ex-cop sent to 5-day police custody

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 16

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) has got five-day police remand of former cop and Gatka player Jagdeep Singh, who was arrested for allegedly possessing 500 gram of heroin.

Along with him, the police had arrested Devinder Kumar and Rajkumar of the Chheharta area. They were arrested from the Amritsar-Khemkaran road in the Jhabal area of Tarn Taran district on Friday.

A police official said investigations were under progress to find out for how long he was in the illegal trade despite the fact he became famous for his Gatka talent. He frequently visited foreign countries to perform Gatka.

The case According to the police, Jagdeep had links with Pakistan-based smugglers and used to retrieve contraband received through drones. Jagdeep is a resident of Jathaul village located near the Indo-Pak border. The police had received information that smugglers had smuggled a drug consignment with the help of drone to the border Dhanoe Khurd village, which was retrieved by Jagdeep and his two accomplices.

Jagdeep had featured in several Indian and foreign reality programmes, including India’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent for his Gatka (Sikh martial art) skills. He easily drew attention of the spectators due to his unusual height of seven feet and six inches. Jagdeep is said to be the tallest Sikh cop in the country. He had resigned from the Police Department around a year ago.

According to the police, Jagdeep had links with Pakistan-based smugglers and used to retrieve contraband received through drones. Jagdeep is a resident of Jathaul village located near the Indo-Pak border. The police had received information that Pakistan-based smugglers, Baba Imran of Bakri, Lahore, and Ali Shah of Maniala, Lahore, had smuggled a drug consignment with the help of drone to the border Dhanoe Khurd village, which was retrieved by the three suspects.

Sources said Jagdeep’s father Sukhdev Singh, alias Kallu Jathaul, of Jathaul village, was also an infamous peddler and was currently lodged in a jail. His brother Malkeet Singh was also arrested for his involvement in cross-border smuggling, but he jumped parole.

