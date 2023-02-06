Ex-councillors not satisfied with new delimitation of MC wards

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 5

Former councillors are not satisfied with the delimitation boundaries of the new wards in the city. However, the Department of Local Government has not issued the draft notification of delimitation yet.

As per the process, after the completion of the survey, the MC submitted the report to the Department of Local Government. Now, the government will issue a draft notification regarding new boundaries. After that, the MC will get the objections and suggestions of political leaders and residents. The MC will address the objections and make changes as per the suggestions. Then the government will issue the final notice.

The former councillors stated that the government was supposed to conduct the elections before the end of the term of the General House. The term ended on March 21. The state government had initiated delimitation of wards in June 2022. During the last eight months, the government failed to complete the delimitation of wards.

“Now when they released the map of boundaries to the councillors, we found that the delimitation was not conducted in a proper manner. No former councillor is satisfied with the delimitation. Ironically, some areas which are out of the MC’s jurisdiction are also included in the new boundaries of wards. Cantonment area should not be part of the MC as they have a separate board,” said Raman Bakshi, former senior deputy mayor.

One of the major objections is a disparity between populations of wards. Some wards have 14,000 voters and some have only 3,500. The reservation of ward for women councillors is also not conducted as per the odd/even pattern. Last time all odd wards were reserved for women, but this time even wards should be reserved.

The councillors are submitting their objections to the MC officials, but they are unable to rectify the errors as the government has not issued draft notification of delimitation. The MC will amend the boundaries and number of wards only after the government issues the draft notification.

Govt to issue draft notification

