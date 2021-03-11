Ex-serviceman gets threat calls from Lawrence Bishnoi's 'aide'

Amritsar, June 7
An ex-serviceman has approached the local police while claiming that he got threat calls from a person who identified himself as an aide of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Threatened on WhatsApp
- Harjit Singh, who now runs a furniture show room in the Chheharta area, told the police that the accused forwarded a video of loading bullets in a pistol magazine while threatening him of dire consequences. He alleged that he threatened to kill him or harm his family
- He said on Monday, he got calls from different numbers on WhatsApp and the caller threatened to kill him. He said when he did not respond to the calls, he was threatened that his family would be harmed
Harjit Singh, who now runs a furniture show room in the Chheharta area, told the police that the accused forwarded a video of loading bullets in a pistol magazine while threatening him of dire consequences. He alleged that he threatened to kill him or harm his family.
He stated to the police that he served in the Army for 18 years and now runs a furniture showroom in the name of Fauji Modikhana. He said on Monday, he got calls from different numbers on WhatsApp and the caller threatened to kill him. He said when he did not respond to the calls, he was threatened that his family would be harmed. He said the caller appeared to be belonging to Jammu and Kashmir due to his accent.
The police said they had received a call and appropriate action was being taken. Further investigations are under progress.
