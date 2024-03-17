Ex-serviceman succumbs to gunshot injury

Amritsar, March 16
An ex-serviceman succumbed to his gunshot injuries at a private hospital here on Saturday. He was shot at by unidentified assailants at Ramdiwali village falling under the Kathunangal police station here on March 9. The victim was identified as Kanwaljit Singh of Ramdivali village. Rajbir Singh, brother of the victim, told the police that his brother was returning home after procuring milk. He had reached near the house when three unidentified armed bike-borne persons shot at him leaving him critically injured. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.
He said Kanwaljit called him on the phone and asked to bring the car. He said he rushed him to a private hospital where he succumbed today. He said they did not have any enmity with anyone. He said if the police failed to identify and arrest the suspects, they would hold an agitation against the police.
Surinderpal Singh, SHO, Kathunangal police station, said the police have started a probe while murder charge was added to the FIR.
