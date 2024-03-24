Ex-serviceman’s murder: Police nab two accused

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 23

Days after the death of an ex-serviceman, Kanwaljit Singh, who was shot at by unidentified assailants on March 9 at Ramdiwali Hindua village, the police have arrested two persons in the case.

They were identified as Meharpreet Singh, alias Tinda aka Rajat, and Gurlal Singh of the same village. The police have recovered the bike used in the crime from their possession.

Kanwaljit succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital here on March 15 following which the police had added murder charge to the case.

As per an initial probe, both were accomplices of Manjinder Singh of the same village who had planned the murder. He had provided the weapon to them for killing Kanwaljit Singh, said Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural).

He said Manjinder was wanted in an attempt to murder case and had been at large for the past few months. He suspected that Kanwaljit was helping the police to arrest him. Manjinder Singh, alias Doctor, was arrested by the Jandiala police on Friday, he added.

Surinderpal Singh, SHO, Kathunangal police station, said Manjinder would be brought on production warrant for further investigations in the case. Meharpreet and Gurlal were produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody for two days.

While giving details of the case, he said that unknown assailants had shot at Kanwaljit in Ramdiwali on March 9. Rajbir Singh, brother of the victim, told the police that his brother was returning home after procuring milk. He had reached near the house when three unidentified armed bike-borne persons shot at him leaving him critically injured. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Kanwaljit called him on the phone asking to bring the car. He said he rushed him to a private hospital where he succumbed on March 15.

