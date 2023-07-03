Ex-servicemen go on hunger strike

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 2

Following a call given by the Federation of Veterans Association (FVA), ex-servicemen sat on hunger strike in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here today. The agitating ex-servicemen announced that they would take part in large numbers in the proposed call to gherao the Parliament on July 23 in case their demands were not met.

Sabak Sanik Sangharsh Committee, Ex-servicemen’s League and other unions are part of the FVA. Harbhal Singh, general secretary of the Sabak Sanik Sangharsh Committee, informed that 10 ex-servicemen participated in the hunger strike on Sunday. He said that the current demands of the ex-servicemen include parity for the lower ranks (jawans) with Army officers in disability, military service pay, removing of anomalies in the Seventh Pay Commission and ‘One Rank One Pension’ scheme.

Harbhal Singh said besides him, the others who sat on hunger strike were Pargat Singh, Balwinder Singh Koharka, Nirmal Singh Sakhira, Gurmit Singh Padhri, Jagtar Singh Bath, Malkit Singh, Tehal Singh, Arjun Singh Tharu and Harpal Singh Bakipur. Many other ex-servicemen too were present during the hunger strike. The leaders who addressed the gathering demanded the formation of a three-member committee of retired Supreme Court judges to decide on their demands.

