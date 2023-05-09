Ex-servicemen seek probe into discarded service weapons

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 8

Naik Harbhal Singh, general secretary, Sabaka Sainik Sangharsh Committee, in a press release issued here on Monday demanded a high-level probe into the disposal of non-service pattern weapons (NSP) issued to defence personnel from the ordnance depots.

Naik Harbhal Singh said that more than 99 per cent of NSP weapons are issued to the officers of the Army in general. He said under the set rules, these weapons are neither sold nor are transferable. They cannot be sold in the market after his death or otherwise. These are liable only to be used by the Army personnel. These are taken back after the death of the weapon holder. He said that there are reports that all these rules were being violated and the officers get punished after court martial proceedings. He said the NSP may cause heavy loss of lives in case of any lapse.