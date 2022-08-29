Ex-SMO caught conducting sex determination test in decoy operation in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 28

In a joint operation, a health team from Haryana along with the local health authorities on a tip-off raided an ultrasound centre in the walled city area here on Saturday. They caught a doctor red-handed while conducting a sex determination test.

The ultrasound centre was owned by prime suspect Dr Subash Chander, former senior medical officer (SMO) at the Civil Hospital and a close relative of an AAP MLA. The ultrasound centre has been sealed.

The health authorities sealed the ultrasound machine following the raid.

A decoy patient was sent to the Gaurav Ultrasound Centre in the Beri gate area after a deal was settled at Rs 45,000. The raiding health teams recovered Rs 9,000 from middlemen — Neelam and Satnam Singh from Nakodar. The patient was first taken to Aman Avenue and from there she was brought to the ultrasound centre.

Dr Balwinder Kaur, Assistant Civil Surgeon from Ambala, said they had been getting information for the past several months that expectant women from Haryana go to Amritsar-based Gaurav Ultrasound Centre for carrying out sex determination test. She said a health team was formed for investigation.

“We have conducted a raid at the ultrasound centre wherein former SMO Dr Subash Chander was found indulging in the sex determination test. A decoy pregnant woman was sent to the centre,” she said. She said the team was in Amritsar for the past three days. She said they were preparing the documents which would be submitted to the senior health authorities at Haryana and Amritsar also for further appropriate action.

She said the middlemen caught from the spot were apparently part of a bigger racket that helps in aborting the girl child and even procuring children. She said the police should probe the matter thoroughly.

Another doctor from Haryana said five persons, including two middlemen, were detained and handed over to the police for further probe.

Dr Jaspreet Sharma, district family planning officer, said Dr Chander was admitted to a private hospital following health issues. She said he would be questioned in this connection.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said the health teams were preparing the documents which would be submitted to the Chief Judicial Magistrate as per the PNDT Act for further necessary action. He said they would also take the opinion of the district attorney, who is also member of the PNDT team here.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Surinder Singh said they were yet to receive any complaint and hence no case had been registered till now. “Appropriate action will be taken as soon as we get the complaint,” he said.

Rs 9,000 recovered from 2 middlemen