Excise Dept finds many GST return defaulters in door-to-door survey

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 2

A fortnight after the Central and state tax administrations started a door-to-door drive against fake and suspicious Goods and Service Tax Identification Numbers (GSTINs) registrations, the Excise and Taxation Department has found a considerably high number of local dealers defaulting in filing their GST returns. There are around 23,000 GST dealers in the holy city.

Rajwinder Kaur, District Excise and Taxation Commissioner, said a large number of local dealers were found to be defaulting in filing GST returns. The department found five GSTINs with addresses where businesses were no longer being carried out.

Department officials visited 84 business premises in the holy city, two in Tarn Taran, 11 in Gurdaspur and 19 in Pathankot.The centralised network of the GST provided the Excise and Taxation Department four major parameters to inspect the business premises of GSTIN holders.

These parameters are: where mismatch in filing GST return was of more than Rs 25 lakh; transaction cancelled due to fraudulent reasons; goods purchased from tax payers whose transactions were cancelled and their value was more than 75 per cent; a list of GSTIN holders and their sale/purchase status shown in multiple lists.