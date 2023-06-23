Exclusion of evolution theory from syllabus flayed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 22

The Tarksheel Society has criticised the Central Government for removing Darwin’s theory of evolution from the Class X syllabus of NCERT and accused the government of saffronisation and commercialisation of education in the country.

The society has asked the government to stop using the Education Policy to promote its fascist agenda. Society leaders Rajesh Akaliya, Hem Raj Steno, Rajpal Singh, Sumeet Singh and Jaswinder Phagwara said they had also sent a memorandum to the state government in this regard.

In a press note released here on Thursday, Rajesh Akaliya said, “Under the pretext of reducing the burden on students and to pursue its communal, fascist and conservative agenda of the Hindu nation, the government has removed the theory.”