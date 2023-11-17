Exercise can help prevent diabetes, say health experts

Amritsar, November 16
The district Health Department on Thursday organised an event to mark World Diabetes Day to create awareness about the health condition of residents. Speaking on the occasion, Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said diabetes is known as a silent killer, but the problem is easily preventable and manageable.
The Civil Surgeon said in the present times, physical inactivity is the biggest reason behind the condition and it can be easily overcome by changing dietary habits and including exercise in the daily routine.
Health experts said a person should indulge in physical activity (at least for 40 minutes) such as walking, jogging or light exercise to stay fit. They said a person should get his medical check-up done after every six months to ascertain that he or she has no underlying health conditions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly election LIVE Updates: Polling on for 230 seats of MP
Voting is under way in 64,626 polling stations set up in the...
21 metres drilled through rubble for labourers' rescue at Uttarakhand tunnel
The labourers have been trapped since Sunday morning when a ...
Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters second day
Gunshots are exchanged early on Friday after a night-long lu...
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping agree to maintain hotline, resume high-level military contact
US President again calls Chinese counterpart ‘dictator’, say...
Pakistan’s Wasim Akram says ‘embarrassed, I can't even…’ on Sikander Bakht's comments over Rohit Sharma's toss technique
Former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan said that Bakht is just ...