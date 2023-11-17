Exercise can help prevent diabetes, say health experts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 16

The district Health Department on Thursday organised an event to mark World Diabetes Day to create awareness about the health condition of residents. Speaking on the occasion, Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said diabetes is known as a silent killer, but the problem is easily preventable and manageable.

The Civil Surgeon said in the present times, physical inactivity is the biggest reason behind the condition and it can be easily overcome by changing dietary habits and including exercise in the daily routine.

Health experts said a person should indulge in physical activity (at least for 40 minutes) such as walking, jogging or light exercise to stay fit. They said a person should get his medical check-up done after every six months to ascertain that he or she has no underlying health conditions.