Exhibition depicts the making of modern cities

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 20

Celebrating its centenary year, the Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA) today hosted a solo art exhibition by artist Pritam Deuskar. The digital art exhibition on the theme ‘Multi History —- How We Made the City of Now’, presents a glimpse into the history of modern cities, focusing on culture, social and demographic landscape of cities, documenting their growth through digital media. Pritam Deuskar is a Mumbai-based printmaker and has been practicing since 1988.

Since his first solo in 1994, he has participated in several shows throughout the country. Working with mixed media, he said that printmaking is a genre that rarely finds mention in contemporary artscape. His latest work in plate lithography and primary subject architecture is what he feels most passionately about. “I love capturing the aesthetics of structures and corners of cities that get lost in everyday activities. My interaction with a city is through its buildings, its structures,” he shared. When not creating art, he conducts workshops and short residencies at his studio in Thane.

The art gallery also hosted the 88th All India Arts Exhibition, with 232 artworks on display. These works include paintings, sculptures and photographs.