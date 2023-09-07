Exhibition marks birth anniv of SG Thakur

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

The Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA) observed the 124th birth anniversary of celebrated artist SG Thakur Singh today by hosting an exhibition of his artwork. SG Thakur Singh was also the co-founder of the Indian Academy of Fine Arts, a premier and one of the oldest institutions of fine arts in the region.

The Padma Shri awardee was among the most revered artists of the country and had earned patrons that included Rabindranath Tagore and India’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad. His famous artworks have been displayed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in royal palaces of Kapurthala and Patiala besides Pataudi Palace.

Some of his famous artworks will be on display for the public to mark the occasion. “A few of his paintings, which are 100 years old, have been preserved by the IAFA that has legal rights to his works. He founded the IAFA to serve as a tool for promoting and supporting progressive art and artists,” said Arvinder Chamak, general secretary, IAFA. The event was inaugurated in the presence of IAFA Chairman, RMS Chhina, Shivdev Singh, president, IAFA, and other senior artists.

Born in 1899 in Verka, near Amritsar, SG Thakur Singh was awarded the Padma Shri in 1973. A landscape artist, he spent the later years of his life in Amritsar where he founded the Thakur Singh School of Arts that turned into an art gallery later.