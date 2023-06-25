Exhibition of paintings marks opening of summer art camp

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 24

The Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA) is celebrating its 100 years and to mark the occasion is hosting art promotion activities under its month-long Summer Art festival at the art gallery. Today, an exhibition of paintings, digital art and sculptures was opened at the 10th Summer Art Camp/Festival 2023 in association with North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala. The festival is hosting several art workshops for aspiring, young art talent from region and the sculptures displayed at the exhibition have been created by the students attending these workshops, said AS Chamak, general secretary of the IAFA. Before the inauguration, a nukkad natak was staged on the theme of “Say No To Drugs”. The play directed by Vishal Sharma, who is also conducting theatre workshop for kids, made aware about the vicious cycle of drug addiction and its larger impact on society.

An exhibition titled ‘Wood Cut’ displayed 28 art works by young artists, showcasing different techniques like print making. President of art gallery and eminent artist, Shivdev Singh, encouraged the artists to move forward in life with a unique creative vision.