Exhibition of South Asian artists based on varied themes underway

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, March 23

A visual commentary on the burning issues being faced by indigenous people around the South Asia, an artistic dialogue around the issue of violence against women and in the process, the sheer brilliance of some of the most celebrated names in art in South Asia. The exhibition “Create, Collaborate and Catalyse- Reflections on Sexual Violence in South Asia”, an exhibition by Hri Institute of Southasian Research and Exchange, opened at the art gallery here on Friday. It holds the promise of stunning display of artworks but also engaging attention to the theme of mass displacement of tribals, violence against women, depiction of women and nuances of crimes against them.

A collaborative adventure to change the narrative on canvas by Hri Institute, several cartoonists, filmmakers, graphic artists artists from four nations – Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Nepal — have presented their works to represent the gender based violence through art the exhibition titled Kathmandu, exploring the structural roots of violence against women in four nations.

As Kanak Mani Dixit, chair, Hri Institute and noted author-publisher, shared, it is an attempt to present the reality of issues like displacement, environment crisis, geo-political crisis and the need to represent these through collaborative network. The exhibition features works by artists including Pallavi Payal, Laxmi Tamang, Prakash Ranjit, Samana Rai, Shaili Malla and Sheelasha Rajbhandari and more. Some striking works include Rajbhandari’s paintings on abuse and patriarchy, with a demon like figure with pitrasatta (patriarchy) written on it.

Another painting depicts a Mro woman, one of the most intelligent tribal communities of Chittagong hills in Bangladesh, wishing to be born again. The exhibition will be on till March 23.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.