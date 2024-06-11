Exhibition, workshop mark beginning of month-long art festival

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

The Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA) began its month-long annual art fiesta with back-to-back art workshops and exhibitions.

Inaugurated by Rajinder Mohan Singh Chinna, president, IAFA, the exhibition on calligraphy by artist Surinderpal Singh and portrait demo workshop by artist Kulwant Singh Gill were held on the first weekend. Along with that, paintings, photographs and sculptures, all of which have been displayed in the exhibition halls of the art gallery, will be open for visitors.

“It’s an attempt to promote different genres of art and encourage open interaction with senior artists from city. The month-long series of events, especially curated by art gallery’s senior artists, will give people an opportunity to enjoy and savour art from the city,” said Chinna.

Exhibitions in paintings, photography, graphics and sculptures shall be arranged twice a week for the art lovers the whole month. In the summer art festival, art lovers and students shall get the opportunity to enjoy five Sundays with a variety of performing art activities, including dance, theatre and folk traditions. The gallery will also engage several senior artists including Narinder Singh, Kulwant Singh Gill, Shivdev Singh, Arvinder Chamak and others for workshops and demonstrations with art students.

In its previous editions, the festival hosted interactions with eminent artists and IAFA’s rarest and coveted art pieces including those by SG Thakar Singh, Sobha Singh, Phulan Devi and others. They were also put on exhibition during the art festival.

