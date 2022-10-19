Expedite bioremediation work, says Punjab minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Amritsar, October 18
Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, along with Mayor Karmajit Singh Rintu and Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, inspected the Bhagtanwala dump and reviewed the ongoing bioremediation process here yesterday. Municipal Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar and officers of Avarda Company were also present.
Pact signed in 2018
The private company had signed a contract with the Municipal Corporation in year 2018 to remove the heaps of garbage from the Bhagtanwala dump. Over 10 lakh metric tonnes of garbage is still lying at the dumping ground. According to information, around 470 tonnes of garbage is dumped here daily.
Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar inquired about the work being done by the solid waste management company regarding the processing and disposal of waste.
He said: “Heaps of garbage have been lying at the dumping ground for the past several years. It becomes the responsibility of the AAP government to get these removed at the earliest”.
Nijjar said the pace of bioremediation was slow. The work would be expedited soon.
Nijjar and Rintu stated that along with removing heaps of garbage, waste being dumped here in routine should also be processed.
“There should be no fresh heaps of garbage at the dumping ground. Processing of daily waste should be done simultaneously,” said Nijjar.
He instructed the officials concerned to expedite the segregation work being done by the company at the dumping ground.
